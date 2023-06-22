Police seek tips after travel trailer stolen out of storage facility

Photo: RCMP

Police are asking the public for any information about a travel trailer stolen out of a Kamloops storage facility.

Mounties received a report of a 2015 grey Layton Travel Trailer stolen from a storage facility on Peerless Way on June 12 at about 6 p.m.

The trailer was reportedly taken sometime between then and May.

“Investigators are releasing an image of the trailer in hopes that the public can assist police in locating the trailer or identifying a suspect,” said RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

The trailer has the license plate WFJ69B.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.