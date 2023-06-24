Police search for bike thieves who targeted cycling shop on West Victoria

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a break and enter on Victoria Street West that saw thieves make off with multiple bikes.

Police attended a business in the 100-block of Victoria Street West on Monday at about 4:15 a.m., where suspects were reported to be pulling bicycles out of a store window.

Police arrived on the scene to discover a broken window, but the suspects had already fled.

Evidence was collected and one of the bikes was recovered nearby.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.