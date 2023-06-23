New Tranquille Road cafe looks to inspire sense of community on North Shore

Photo: Mya Toews Rebecca Price-Baechle, owner of Logjam Coffe, and her business partnerDevon Moonie at the new Logjam Coffee shop.

A new coffee shop has opened in North Kamloops with hopes of providing the community with a place that “belongs to them.”

Logjam Coffee started as a roastery in 2021 and opened its brick-and-mortar location earlier this month.

Rebecca Price-Baechle, owner of Logjam Coffee, told Castanet Kamloops she started the company because of her passion for coffee and a desire to step away from her corporate job.

Price-Baechle and her husband decided to start roasting coffee first, which is opposite of most businesses, because they wanted to ensure a quality product before starting a cafe.

“We definitely wanted to focus as much as we could on the roasting portion of things and develop a really strong product and a really good quality coffee,” she said.

The cafe had their soft-opening on June 6, and Price-Baechle said since then the support and reception from the community has been “amazing.”

“We've had a really big strong reception from the community,” she said.

“A lot of people [are] really happy that there's a coffee shop over on the North Shore within walking distance from their houses, and a lot of local businesses have been super supportive.”

Price-Baechle said that what sets Logjam Coffee apart from other cafes in town is the ambiance and sense of community.

“I think it's about building community that way and providing a space people want to hang out in — there aren't a lot of places that are like this [in Kamloops],” she said.

“We hope to continue to really provide the community with a cool place to hang out. A place that they feel like belongs to them. And that's really what Logjam is all about. ... It's not about who owns it — it's about the community really owning it and occupying it. Whatever we do here is in service to the community.”

Logjam Coffee’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on July 5.