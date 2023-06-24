Kamloops Mounties arrest man found in possession of stolen ebike

Photo: Glacier Media

A Kamloops man was arrested by Mounties last weekend after he was found riding a stolen ebike.

Kamloops RCMP were notified of a possible stolen bike at Riverside Park on June 17. Patrols in the area eventually led to the ebike and its rider being located at 10th Street and Sudbury Avenue.

The ebike was confirmed to have been reported stolen from Lorne Street on June 13, and the man in its possession was arrested.

The man was lodged in cells, at which point he allegedly became uncooperative and assaultive towards officers.

The man was later released with a court date and conditions, with charge recommendations anticipated to follow the conclusion of the investigation.

The bike was returned to its rightful owner.

Anyone who has information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.