Covert surveillance helped police catch arsonist setting wildfires last spring, judge told

Photo: David Newcomb Monte Lake resident David Newcomb said his security system captured this image last April, after a suspicious fire was set near his property.

A Kamloops firebug who was caught last year in a covert police sting following a series of suspicious wildfires will likely avoid jail after admitting to arson.

Angela Elise Cornish, who was caught setting fires in the Connolly Lake and Lac le Jeune areas last spring, was in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday morning for sentencing submissions. The 42-year-old pleaded guilty in January to one count of arson.

Lawyers pitched a joint submission for time served and house arrest.

Crown prosecutor Nadia Farinelli said Cornish became a suspect after police received tips after a news release was issued last spring following a string of suspicious fires in the Kamloops area.

“The police initiated surveillance on a residence in Kamloops,” she said. "They observed a female that was later determined to be Ms. Cornish drive away."

Mounties followed Cornish to the Lac le Jeune area on May 7, shortly after commencing their surveillance work. Eight spot fires were found in the area after she left.

The following day, Farinelli said, Cornish purchased charcoal, lighters and lighter fluid before heading back out to the Lac le Jeune area. Police followed and later found three burning trees in the area she had visited.

Mounties followed Cornish to the Connolly Lake area southwest of Kamloops on May 11, 2022. Police found two active fires in the area after she departed.

Cornish was arrested shortly after leaving the Connolly Lake area.

Officers searched her vehicle and made a number of concerning finds, including multiple lighters, lighter fuel, hair spray, fire starter and a shovel, as well as a wicker basket containing nine bottles of hand sanitizer — commonly used as an accelerant in arson cases, Farinelli said.

“The potential for harm was significant,” she said.

"Ms. Cornish was essentially lighting trees on fire in the forest during wildfire season in communities that have been affected by wildfire. Fortunately, through effective policing and investigative techniques and coordination with the BC Wildfire Service, the fires that Ms. Cornish triggered were quickly extinguished."

Defence lawyer Lana Walker said Cornish was not looking to start a major blaze, but was seeking “personal healing and growth” through fire.

“Clearly this was a dangerous and misguided attempt at that, but that was her motivation,” she said.

“It was not in any way to aim at harming forests or animals. It was really for self-healing.”

Walker said Cornish was going through a change in medication at the time and “did not feel like herself."

Cornish was apologetic in court.

“I made a big mistake and I would never want to repeat any of this — I of course wouldn’t,” she said.

"I don’t know what to say, I just feel really bad.”

Cornish has been free on bail for more than a year. She was released on strict conditions three weeks after her arrest, giving her credit for a month behind bars.

The proposed sentence would see Cornish credited for that time and placed on a six-month conditional sentence order, the first three months of which would be under house arrest. Cornish would be subject to electronic monitoring for the entire six months, and bound by the terms of a probation order for a further year.

Lawyers will return to court next week to set a date for a decision from Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey.