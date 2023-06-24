BC Housing eyes 340-unit rental development for Kamloops seniors

Photo: Tim Petruk

BC Housing is looking to redevelop properties near Royal Inland Hospital — a project that could create hundreds of new rental homes for Kamloops seniors.

The new complex will replace the current 80-unit Glenfair seniors housing complex at 1100 Glenfair Dr., with 340 new rentals in four six-storey buildings. Construction could start in 2025.

BC Housing said the current seniors' complex requires “extensive and ongoing” repairs, and a redevelopment of the site will allow for additional affordable units.

Current Glenfair tenants and the Kamloops community have been consulted several times by BC Housing to gather their thoughts regarding what they’d like to see in the new development.

“The community's feedback will shape the redevelopment and will be considered along with discussions with the City of Kamloops as well as technical, regulatory and environmental research,” BC Housing said in a statement to Castanet.

The four building development has gained notional approval, and BC Housing is looking to present the development application to the public and for future consideration by the City of Kamloops.

“BC Housing will work to secure permits and municipal approval for the overall plan, and expect construction to formally start in 2025-2026,” the agency stated.

Existing tenants at the Glenfair complex will be given first choice of the new units, with BC Housing saying there will be no changes to their monthly rent unless their income or household size changed in the interim.

Tenants who don’t wish to move into the new Glenfair complex will be helped with relocation options, with the ministry covering moving costs for those required to relocate, including utilities reconnection and hiring movers.

“As much as possible, tenants will be able to stay in their homes until their new home is completed,” BC Housing said.

“Our goal is to create newer high quality affordable homes for both current residents and future generations.”