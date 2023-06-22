Polarizing director draws 100-plus to Kamloops community safety forum

Photo: Mya Toews Chris Dornan, a local youth worker, and filmmaker Aaron Gunn were the two panelists present at a Wednesday forum which featured Gunn's film Canada is Dying.

More than 100 people gathered Wednesday evening at Thompson Rivers University for a public forum in which residents brought forward varied opinions and ideas about drugs, addiction and related social impacts.

The forum, at the TRU Clocktower Theatre, was headlined by producer and director Aaron Gunn and his YouTube film Canada is Dying.

Gunn, who is also behind the widely-viewed Vancouver is Dying, is a polarizing figure to many in B.C. He was kicked out of the former BC Liberal Party’s leadership race due to views “inconsistent” with the party's beliefs about reconciliation and diversity.

Wednesday's event opened with a 40-minute segment of Canada is Dying, after which attendees came forward to an open mic to make statements and ask questions of Gunn and fellow panelist Chris Dornan, a local youth worker who talked about his own journey of overcoming alcohol and drug addiction.

Attendee Stephen Jeffery told Castanet Kamloops he was attending the forum to hear people discuss “alternative solutions for this crisis we have.”

“We need support services,” Jeffery said.

“I’m here to listen to more solutions, better solutions, instead of passing the buck from civic government to provincial government to federal governments.”

More than a dozen people came forward to speak during the forum’s open mic portion, many of them talking about the impacts of street disorder and a desire to see more recovery facilities established and readily available for people who use drugs.

“The public needs help," one attendee said. "We’re frustrated, we don't have a frickin’ clue where to go."

Another pointed out that not all those who are homeless are addicted to substances.

“In our community, we've seen a huge amount of barriers as far as the cost of rent, and the availability of rent," she said. "So I think that needs to be addressed too."

Some people, including Gunn, criticized calls for safe supply, which medical experts and advocates have said reduces overdose deaths caused by toxic drug poisoning.

A woman who introduced herself as a nurse asked Gunn why he didn’t consult with anyone involved in safe supply when making his film, noting “there's evidence to support the safe and regular drug supply is a better strategy to reverse a toxic drug supply problem.”

She asked the audience to “critically reflect” on what they had seen.

“It's not a silver bullet, there's not going to be one thing that solves this issue,” she said to some applause, before a man from the audience called out, “What the f--k are you talking about?”

The man received some curt remarks from fellow audience members while the moderator reminded attendees about the importance of sharing "these different perspectives.”

Some in attendance told Castanet Kamloops they were there to hear discussion that was “fundamentally different” from their own viewpoints.

“It's partially getting to know the other side of things, but also ensuring that any harmful rhetoric or potentially harmful rhetoric can be challenged or questioned in more of a critical way,” one person said.

Denis Walsh, one of three co-organizers, said he was happy with how the evening went, adding he hopes to stage another similar forum after the summer.

“There's some fear about having a public engagement about addictions and what's happening in our community," he said.

"And it's unfortunate, because this is how we find good solutions, I think."

When asked about the heckler, Walsh said he didn’t think the remark would dissuade others from speaking out, adding he thought the panelists and the moderator handled it well.

“They acknowledged her having that opinion and they respected that she was brave enough to come up,” he said.