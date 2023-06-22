Lytton, TNRD file lawsuit blaming CN, CP, Transport Canada for devastating 2021 blaze

Photo: Castanet This was the devastation left in the wake of the Lytton Creek wildfire, which devastated the Village of Lytton on June 30, 2021.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Village of Lytton have launched a lawsuit against the Canadian National Railway Company, Canadian Pacific (now Canadian Pacific Kansas City) and Transport Canada, seeking money to help rebuild the community that was destroyed by fire two years ago.

Most of the buildings in the Village of Lytton were destroyed by fire on June 30, 2021, when flames tore through the community amid a record-setting hot spell.

The notice of civil claim filed last week in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver by the TNRD and the village lays out the “extreme weather conditions” in late June of 2021 — including an all-time Canadian record high of 49.6 C in Lytton the day before the fire.

According to the claim, a westbound CP train travelling on CN’s line passed through Lytton at 4:30 p.m. on June 30, 2021. The fire was first reported at 4:48 p.m. near the CN line just west of the village.

Winds blew the fire into the community. Two people died in the blaze.

In the lawsuit, the TNRD and the village claim losses including debris removal, demolition, cleanup, rebuilding, remediation, emergency response, investigation and consulting fees.

The claim alleges CN and CP failed to consider weather conditions.

CN is alleged to have failed to adequately maintain its property and failed to implement fire safety protocols — including fire prevention, fire detection and fire suppression.

CP is alleged to have operated its train without an adequate spark arrestor system and failed to have implemented “reasonable procedures for extinguishing or controlling wildfires.”

Transport Canada is alleged to have failed to “implement recommendations or adhere to warnings that were made prior to the fire in order to improve the effectiveness of railway operations in Canada to reasonably protect against the risk of wildfires,” and failing to “order CP Rail and CN Rail to cease rail activity” during the record-setting heat wave.

“The acts and omissions of the defendants as particularized above caused the fire and the loss, damage and expense suffered by the plaintiffs,” the claim reads.

No dollar amount is set out in the notice of claim.

In October of 2021, the Transportation Safety Board ruled that there is no conclusive evidence linking the fire to railway activity.