City says Northbridge Hotel will be torn down in coming weeks

Photo: Tim Petruk

The former Northbridge Hotel building is expected to come down in the weeks ahead as the demolition project moves along on schedule, according to the City of Kamloops’ capital projects manager.

Matt Kachel told Castanet Kamloops the site at 377 Tranquille Rd. has been quite active, even though it might not have appeared from the outside like there’s much going on.

He said the city’s contractor, Clearview Demolition Ltd., has been focused on abatement of the interior materials before getting to the demolition of the building frame and foundations.

“They’ve got to take it down part by part, carefully abate the material, make sure that asbestos and stuff is being managed,” Kachel said.

“Those all get dispatched to different facilities that take certain types of waste. And then we try to reclaim whatever we can, to the Kamloops Resource Recovery Centre if there's material that can be reallocated or recycled. But that, of course, adds to the timeline.”

Kachel said crews have had to deal with a number of hazardous materials found inside the aging building, including asbestos, lead, and ozone depleting substances that required abatement.

He said as soon as the inside materials are out — “which they almost are” — the takedown of the external structure will start. Crews aim to pull down the structure carefully, using machinery like a crane or excavator to deconstruct the building.

“They'll take the frame out, and then they'll pull the building's foundations out and then cap the old utilities, and then fill it back up with gravel, grade it, and then we're done,” he said.

Kachel said the approved budget for the demolition project is $2.6 million, and the work is proceeding within budget. He noted the costs reflect the careful work that needs to take place around hazardous materials and separating materials so they can be reclaimed, recycled or disposed of.

The City of Kamloops purchased the former hotel property along with the adjacent site at 346 Campbell Ave. for $7.1 million in October 2021.

Council authorized the demolition of the Northbridge Hotel building in December 2022. The city has said it intends to sell the Tranquille lot for market development.

The Campbell Avenue property has been purchased by BC Housing for $3.7 million. The province plans to construct an 80-unit affordable rental and social housing development. The property will be managed by ASK Wellness.