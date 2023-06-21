Tk’emlups flag permanently raised outside BCLC’s Kamloops head office

Photo: BCLC Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir and BCLC President and CEO Pat Davis with other representatives from Tk'emlups te Secwepemc and BCLC raise the Tk'emlups flag at BCLC's head office in Kamloops.

The Tk’emlups te Secwépemc flag was permanently raised Wednesday at BCLC’s head office in Kamloops on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The raising of the flag was done to acknowledge that the head office is in Tk’emlúps, that their employees are guests on the Tk’emlúpsemc peoples’ land and that BCLC employees respect the territory of the Tk’emlúpsemc (Tk’emlupsemcúlecw), according to a news release.

“We are very pleased that BCLC will be adding our Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc flag as a permanent addition to BCLC’s head office,” Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir, Chief of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, said in the release.

“Our leadership at TteS is grateful for the acknowledgment and the spirit of this meaningful moment in our relationship enacting a real strong step in reconciliation and extend appreciation of this symbolic gesture today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day 2023.”

BCLC said flying the flag is also meant to be a symbol of their commitment to building relationships with Indigenous people and having a better understanding of their communities.

“The flag serves to remind us of the inherent title and rights of First Nations and our duty to continue to leverage the power we all possess to affect change," Pat Davis, BCLC President and CEO, said in the release.

"It was an honour to bear witness to this moment in BCLC and Tk’emlúps history on National Indigenous Peoples Day — a reminder that our job is not done."

The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (chief) and Tkwenem7íple7 (councillors), among other representatives from the Tk’emlups community led attendees in song, prayer and ceremony before a BCLC senior executive and Tk’emlúps leadership raised the flag.