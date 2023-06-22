Burglar who used doggy door to break in to home avoids jail

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who used a doggy door to break into his landlord’s suite in a “brazen” attempted burglary has avoided jail.

Jeremy Cole Dollman, 23, was sentenced Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to a string of charges.

Court heard Dollman and an accomplice used a doggy door to break into a basement suite on Nanaimo Street in North Kamloops on April 23, 2022.

Dollman’s landlord owned the suite and could see him and his accomplice inside by way of a security camera. He called police and the pair was arrested a short time later.

Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston called the break-in “brazen.”

“It’s aggravating that the suite is owned by the landlord of Mr. Dollman at the time,” he said.

“A landlord should be in a position where they trust their tenants not to break into other suites in their building.”

Defence lawyer James Ross said Dollman and his accomplice were drinking prior to the break-in.

“They were residing upstairs and they made the poor decision to crawl into the doggy door of the suite below, which they knew was unoccupied and going through renovations,” he said.

“This was not the type of offence that was well planned in advance — this was a spur of the moment decision.”

Livingston was seeking a four-month jail sentence while Ross suggested a sentence of house arrest.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame sentenced Dollman to a six-month conditional sentence order, the first two months of which will be served under house arrest.

Dollman was also sentenced to 21 days time served and fined $1,500 for three unrelated offences — two separate counts of driving while prohibited and one of failing to stop for police.

Dollman is free on bail on charges of flight from police, dangerous driving and theft under $5,000 for a May 29 incident in which he is alleged to have stolen $1,000 from a friend and then driven a motorcycle at a high rate of speed from Kelowna to Kamloops.

He is due back in court on those charges on July 4.