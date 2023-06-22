TNRD board approves, releases four-year strategic plan

Photo: Castanet

Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors have approved a strategic plan for the next four years, including five priorities that will guide the board’s direction in the term ahead.

Priorities include livability and the built environment, relationships and reconciliation, economic sustainability and resiliency, emergency planning and response, and responsible governance and service excellence.

The board voted unanimously to adopt the plan during a meeting last week.

“The board is aware of the needs and challenges faced in our different communities and regions around topics such as healthcare, crime and public safety, affordable housing, emergency preparedness and a delivery of core services,” said Barbara Roden, board chair and mayor of Ashcroft, in a statement.

Roden said the strategic plan identifies where the board can directly create change, and where advocacy is needed.

The board has laid out plans to maintain and enhance the standards of living in TNRD communities. This includes things like library improvements and capital projects, highway safety and transportation, as well as advocacy around healthcare and retaining physicians.

Areas of focus under economic sustainability and resiliency include the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission, community forest opportunities, capital projects, and advocacy in the realms of tourism infrastructure and resource development.

FireSmart, community safety initiatives and emergency management partnerships are also listed as priorities.

According to the document, the TNRD is also planning to focus on improvements around accountability and transparency.

The full strategic plan can be found on the TNRD website.