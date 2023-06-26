Walk, run or bike for cancer research and awareness at Miles for Smiles event

Photo: Kayla Hermiston A group of participants after the Miles for Smiles event last year.

A made-in-Kamloops fundraiser is back for its second summer, where participants can walk, run or bike to raise money for cancer research.

Kayla Hermiston started Miles for Smiles last year, during her senior year of high school, and hopes to make it an annual event.

Participants will pledge to complete a five- or 10-kilometre walk, run or bike — and at the end, organizers toss colourful powder to celebrate finishing.

Hermiston said there will also be activities afterward, including a barbecue, scavenger hunt and silent auction.

This year also has a new addition, which is a neon-themed dance. Hermiston said she booked an indoor venue where attendees can have a glow-in-the-dark dance party.

The event is on July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will start at the OLPH school. Attendees will go to McArthur Island, around the loop, and back to the school.

Hermiston said that she decided to stage the event because of her hopes to one day work in pediatric oncology.

“My grandmother had breast cancer. When she got breast cancer, I was quite young, and I didn't really understand the severity of the problem at the time,” she said.

“But now that I'm older, I want to help as much as I can, because I see that it's a prevalent issue in today's society. So I just want to have an impact on the community.”

Those looking to register or donate can visit the Miles for Smiles website.