Kamloops Memorial Cup raises $180K for charities, CHL says

Photo: Candice Ward/CHL

The Canadian Hockey League, the Kamloops Blazers and Memorial Cup organizers have announced that they raised over $180,000 for multiple charities.

The Memorial Cup returned to the Tournament Capital this year from May 25 to June 4,and featured a number of different fundraisers.

The in-arena 50/50 program raised $133,390, with $15,00 going to KidSport Canada, $68,390 to the BC Division of the Canadian Mental Health Association and $50,000 to the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship Program.

The Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship was established last year in Saint John, N.B. The funds go towards supporting students from the Memorial Cup host communities who are pursuing post-secondary education.

Over the next five years, two students from Kamloops will be picked annually to be awarded scholarships up to $5,000. The application process begins in September and can be completed online.

“As we saw again in Kamloops, the Memorial Cup is truly a catalyst for positive change within a host community and serves as an important platform to support a number of worthy causes,” Dan MacKenzie, president of the CHL, said in a news release.

The other money raised at the tournament came from two jersey auctions that the CHL held throughout the 11 days of the tournament.

The first auction included Team Canada jerseys that had been worn at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships. This auction raised $38,500 for the CMHA’s Talk Today program. Top NHL prospect Connor Bedard’s jersey garnered a final bid of $18,446.

The second auction was a game-worn jersey that the Blazers wore during the tournament’s opening night and the Fan Breakfast. This auction raised over $11,000 for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52 and the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command Poppy Trust Funds, which helps support veterans and families in need.