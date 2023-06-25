Police make arrests after finding stolen motorcycle on North Shore

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man was arrested last weekend after he was located with a stolen motorcycle on the North Shore.

Members of the Kamloops RCMP's crime reduction unit were in the area near Sydney Avenue when they located a red motorcycle that had been reported as stolen from Pembroke Avenue on June 9.

As part of the investigation, police said two suspects were arrested shortly after.

The first, a Kamloops man, was lodged in cells before being later released by police with conditions and a court date related to possession of stolen property and driving while prohibited.

Charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the assessment and recommendation process.

The second, a Kamloops woman, was released without process.

Anyone who witnessed, has video or information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.