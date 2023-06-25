Police searching for man who broke into downtown property, made off with liquor, laptop

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are looking for a suspect following a downtown break-in last weekend that saw a suspect make away with liquor and a laptop.

Police responded to the 500-block of Lorne Street at about 5:10 a.m. on June 17, where a property representative had been alerted to an alarm at a business and arrived to find an unknown man inside, RCMP said in a news release.

The suspect fled on foot, making off with liquor and a laptop in the direction of Riverside Park.

The suspect is described as a 5’10’’ male with a medium build, short brunette hair, wearing a camo jacket, dirty pants and a bandana.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.