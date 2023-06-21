Wanted person sought by Kamloops Mounties

Photo: RCMP Syryph Campbell

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a person wanted on warrants relating to an assault allegation.

According to Mounties, Syryph Sycoraijan Tea Campbell, 31, is wanted on warrants relating to assault, failing to comply and breach.

Campbell is described as white, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.