Debris found floating, but no sign of boaters lost on Stump Lake

Photo: RCMP

Police say search efforts are still underway Wednesday for two fishermen missing on a lake south of Kamloops.

Two fishermen from the Lower Mainland went out in a small boat on Stump Lake on Monday and did not return. After searching on their own without success, their friends called police early Tuesday morning.

Mounties and Kamloops Search and Rescue crews searched the area on Tuesday.

“Debris belonging to the missing fishermen was found floating near the north end of the lake,” Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda said in a news release.

“Neither the fishermen nor their boat have been located.”

Roda said arrangements are being made to have an RCMP dive team visit the lake, which is 30 kilometres south of Kamloops on Highway 5A.

“We are not releasing the names of the missing fishermen at this time,” he said.

“We want to give the families privacy while they try to comprehend what took place.”

Anyone who finds debris associated with the missing fishermen on Stump Lake is asked to contact police at 250-378-4262.