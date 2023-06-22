Suspect arrested following alleged North Kamloops robbery

Photo: Castanet

A suspect was arrested following a robbery last weekend in North Kamloops.

Police responded at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday to a report of theft at a store on the 700-block of Fortune Drive.

A suspect had allegedly presented a weapon and began waving it around when followed out by one of the store’s employees.

Police located a suspect several hours later on Tranquille Road near Yew Street and arrested her for robbery. She was also wanted on a warrant related to failure to comply with probation.

The woman was released with a court date, as per the endorsed warrant, and received a separate date for the robbery investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.