Police arrest man on Mcarthur Island for assault with a weapon, uttering threats

Photo: Glacier Media

Mounties say they made an arrest last weekend at McArthur Island Park where a suspect was attempting to assault people with a weapon.

Police responded to the park on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a man blocking the roadway and yelling at a person in a vehicle.

The man turned his attention to two other nearby people who yelled for him to stop, police said. The man is alleged to have then approached them, producing a weapon and making threats.

Kamloops RCMP arrived and arrested the suspect, who is alleged to have attempted to evade police and resisted arrest.

The man was held in custody for court for assault with a weapon and uttering threats charges, where he received a release order and new court date.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.