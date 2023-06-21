Overnight crash leaves heavily damaged SUV on side of Sun Rivers Drive

Photo: Taylor Borth This was the scene Wednesday morning for Sun Rivers residents headed to work after an overnight crash near the eighth tee box.

There is no word yet on injuries after a single-vehicle accident overnight on Sun Rivers Drive.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of the road near the eighth tee box at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a collision.

On Wednesday morning, an SUV with significant front-end damage could be seen parked and wrapped in caution tape on the side of the road.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police for more information about the crash. This story will be updated if more becomes known.