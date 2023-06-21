Neustaeter grateful for process, critical of mayor's 'preposterous' assertion

Photo: Castanet Coun. Katie Neustaeter addressed reporters in March, giving a joint statement in reaction to the mayor's changes to committees. Neustaeter is now being sued by the mayor for defamation, in part because of that statement.

A Kamloops councillor being sued by the mayor says she is grateful for good processes in place to protect elected officials and the municipal corporation, and hopes for minimal impact on residents after council decided Tuesday that the costs of her legal defence will be covered by the city.

Last week, Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson filed a civil suit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter, alleging she defamed him in March when she read aloud a joint statement from council prepared in response to his sweeping committee changes.

Council issued a brief statement on Tuesday afternoon announcing Neustaeter will be indemnified, meaning the City of Kamloops, as per conditions set out in its bylaws, will cover her legal costs.

The decision was announced following an in-camera council meeting on Tuesday morning. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Neustaeter recused themselves before the closed meeting began.

“I'm grateful that there is a good process in place so elected figures are protected from lawsuits like this, and the corporation is as well," the first-term councillor, who topped the polls in October's municipal election, told Castanet Kamloops on Tuesday night.

"Nothing is more important for us as elected people than to protect the corporation and the taxpayers."

Neustaeter said “good process and best practice” will continue to be followed. She noted it’s her understanding the city will choose her legal representation, but it won’t be the city’s legal counsel, in order to protect the corporation — “the most important thing,” she said.

“I want the city of Kamloops to know that I hope this impacts them as little as possible — and that if I am successful in defending myself, which I look forward to, there will be very little impact on the taxpayers of Kamloops,” Neustaeter said.

“I took an oath of office and I have not lost sight for a second that my top priority is Kamloops, and the most important thing is that the people of Kamloops and the corporation are protected in this scenario.”

Hamer-Jackson has told Castanet Kamloops he is paying his own legal bills.

According to the notice of civil claim filed by Hamer-Jackson and his personal lawyer, the mayor alleges the joint statement delivered by Neustaeter — which included a claim that councillors had been subjected to violations of personal and professional boundaries — allowed for public speculation.

The document said “on the basis of the innuendo,” some members of the public have “inferred or concluded that the plaintiff [Hamer-Jackson] has physically or sexually harassed, abused or assaulted the defendant [Neustaeter] and/or others.”

Hamer-Jackson’s lawyer told Kamloops This Week people could infer sexual misconduct when a “young, attractive-looking” councillor claims personal boundaries were violated.

When asked about these claims, Neustaeter said this suggestion is “outrageous and concerning.”

“The suggestion that my words are interpreted a certain way when I’m speaking on behalf of council because of my gender, age or appearance is, in my opinion, preposterous and minimizes the work of female politicians and woman in the workplace in general,” she said.

She said she was chosen to read the statement in March because she was the best person for the job under the circumstances.

“If the mayor has encountered the accusations he has named, I cannot reasonably see how it has anything to do with council’s statement,” Neustaeter said.

The councillor said she is grateful for those at city hall who haven't lost focus on the work in front of them to serve the residents of Kamloops.

She noted council also spent hours on Tuesday in a workshop with Interior Health to discuss partnerships and solutions that will benefit the Kamloops community.

“We took an oath of office, and that remains the priority. And we will continue the work daily. Our strategic plan came out this week — that’s what we should be talking about. And obviously, there have been a lot of other news stories about the continuing chaos, but we hold that in separate space from the work,” Neustaeter said.

“Does that mean that it takes up a disproportionate amount of time? Certainly, but that means we create more time and space to serve the people of Kamloops unwaveringly, whatever else is happening.”