Westmount students left hanging after school due to transit woes, parent says

A Westmount elementary school parent says the bus that transports her kids home from school is notoriously unreliable, causing children to be left waiting — sometimes arriving late or not at all.

Leanna Wereley, mother of two Westmount students, said the BC Transit school special that her children use to get to and from school has caused a plethora of issues for parents in Batchelor Heights.

“My children end up either having a bus that’s late, having a bus that broke down or having a bus that doesn’t arrive at all, and in some instances, a bus that comes an hour late after the school bell has already rung,” said Wereley.

“The challenge, of course, as a parent is that I have full time job, and so I'm often interrupted in my day to come and get my children in the middle of the day and take them home safely from school.”

School specials are transit routes operated through a partnership between the city, BC Transit and the Kamloops-Thompson school district in which city buses are used for students on school days.

According to the school district, Westmount was allocated an additional school bus to help with enrolment pressures and traffic concerns when the school was at 180 per cent capacity.

However, following a catchment change that saw Westmount drop back under capacity, the additional school bus wasn’t retained and the school special from Westmount to Batchelor Heights was established instead.

“They've decided that Batchelor Heights is within walking distance to Westmount Elementary. The challenge, of course, is the safety. And that's always been the issue,” said Wereley.

“It's not a safe place for our children to be walking to and from school, on this particular location to get to their school, given that it's on a four lane road, and, you know, speeds are up to 90 km/h. It's not a safe solution.”

Wereley said it can be difficult for parents with an inflexible schedule to pick up their children when a bus doesn’t arrive, forcing some parents to call emergency contacts, friends and other parents to transport their children.

Wereley said parents have addressed the issue with the school board and have asked for an answer.

“I understood that this BC Transit bus was the option — it was the safe, available option for me to get my kids to and from school,” said Wereley.

“But when you take away a school bus and and don't prioritize us, and you've decided that a BC Transit bus is the better option for us, then it needs to be on time.”

Wereley said her children have even been left outside during the winter in freezing temperatures.

SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon said an additional school bus would unlikely be added again to replace the school special.

“As far as knowing which school would get an additional bus, it's very much based on enrolment,” she said.

“There'd be no plan to put an additional bus in due to enrolment pressures because, at this time, there's been a catchment change and the enrolment pressures are lessened.”

BC Transit officials said they were aware of the challenges experienced on some of the school specials, and that scheduling changes will be made to improve reliability by the time Kamloops school specials resume in September.

A transportation planner with the city recently told Castanet that the city is addressing it’s low on-time performance by hiring and training new bus drivers.

The city said it had been seeing improvements in service delivery and on-time performance over the past few months, but Wereley said that the problems continue to persist.

“We're just asking that the school board or the city of Kamloops and BC transit get together, come to the table and find a solution to this," Wereley said. "So they prioritize safety and the elementary kids here."