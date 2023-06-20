Search crews scour Stump Lake for any sign of missing boaters

Photo: Kamloops Trails Stump Lake, where the two boaters were reported missing.

Kamloops Search and Rescue crews are looking for two boaters missing on Stump Lake.

KSAR search crews were called out at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, sending eight members and a helicopter to search for the missing boaters.

Alan Hobler, search manager for KSAR, said crews have so far been unable to locate the missing individuals.

Stump Lake is located about 30 kilometres south of Kamloops on Highway 5A.

Castanet Kamloops has asked Merritt Mounties for additional information about the search. This story will be updated if more information becomes known.