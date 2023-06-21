Canada Day fireworks show returns to Riverside Park after four-year hiatus

Photo: Castanet

A beloved Canada Day tradition is returning to the Tournament Capital following a four-year hiatus.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc said he has approved a permit for a Canada Day fireworks display.

Emerald City Fireworks, a fireworks technician company, approached the KFR with a permit to have fireworks return on the night of July 1.

Uzeloc said KFR has received the company's safety plan and all the information needed to approve the permit.

He said the permit could be revoked based on weather or fire danger rating, and that Emerald City is a professional company with experience and a safety plan.

Sean Smith, events supervisor for the the City of Kamloops, said the fireworks will be shot from the Tk’emlups lands across the South Thompson River from Riverside Park, as has been done in previous years.

Smith said the city is excited about the event's return — the first official Canada Day fireworks display in the city since 2019.

“It's a big part of the Canada Day event," he said.

"And if it all goes according to plan, it should be a great way to end the day."

Uzeloc said the conditional approval applies only to Emerald City and not to anyone else looking to set off Canada Day fireworks.