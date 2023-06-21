Five-year prison sentence for sexual 'predator' who abused stepdaughter, nieces

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who targeted his stepdaughter and two young nieces in a series of “predatory” sexual offences has been ordered to spend five years in federal prison.

The 44-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identities of his victims. He was sentenced on Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court on three counts of sexual interference of a person under 16.

Court heard the offences — described as sexual touching — took place in Kamloops between 2012 and 2016.

“These are egregious offences against young girls,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame said Tuesday during sentencing.

“[He] was in a position of trust and violated that trust entirely.”

Frame said the man’s actions were “predatory.”

The man was described in court as “very remorseful.”

Crown prosecutor Katie Bouchard sought a sentence in the range of five to seven years while defence lawyer Marcel Laflamme suggested a sentence of two years less a day.

In addition to the five-year prison sentence, the man will be bound by an order once he is released prohibiting him from visiting any park, pool or playground, or from working or volunteering with children, for a further five years.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years.

The man will be required to register as a sex offender for 20 years.