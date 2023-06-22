Students collaborate with French-Canadian artist to create a mural inspired by Francophone communities

Photo: Turbo Bambi French-Canadian artist Turbo Bambi and student from ?cole Collines-D'Or in front of their finished mural downtown.

Students from École Collines-D'Or have created a Francophone-inspired mural with French Canadian artist Turbo Bambi.

The students from the Kamloops francophone high school recently painted the alleyway in the 200-block of Fourth Avenue within the Kamloops Back Alley Art Gallery circuit.

The mural was completed early June and aims to celebrate the francophone communities within Kamloops.

The process began with a street art workshop held by Bambi, which taught students from grade 7 to 9 about mural and acrylic painting techniques.

Magali Tejada, a teacher at École Collines-D'Or, spearheaded the collaboration between the students and Bambi.

After the workshop, Bambi and the students created the “Bonjour” mural that represents francophone communities.

The mural includes the word “Bonjour” painted white on top of a blue background to represent the Quebec flag, and there are other iconic French elements like the Eiffel Tower and sugar maple trees from Quebec.

More behind the scenes information can be found on Bambi’s website or Instagram.