Indigenous music festival bringing 40-plus artists to powwow grounds next month

Photo: Billie Jean Gabriel Photography

An Indigenous music feast is set to come to the Tk'emlups powwow arbour next month, featuring well-known acts as well as local talent.

The event takes place from July 7 to July 9 and is presented by 2 Rivers Remix Society and VirtualFeast.ca. 2 Rivers started the 2 Rivers Remix Music Feast in 2018 in Lytton.

After the wildfire that destroyed much of Lytton, they decided to move their focus on a “movable” festival that allowed them to carry on their business without having to worry about a physical location.

2 Rivers now travels around the Interior with music festivals in various communities featuring local artists from each First Nations band and other special guests.

Bring the Children Home is the theme of this year’s 2 Rivers Remix Music Feast.

“It seems surreal yet so meaningful that the healing music of 2 Rivers Remix will envelop in love the nearby former site of Kamloops [Indian Residential School], where the 215-plus unmarked graves of Indigenous children were confirmed in May 2021,” the society said in a news release.

This festival is a free event that has over 40 Indigenous artists. The event is headlined by Hasila hip hop group Snotty Rez Kids and electric powwow group Halluci Nation (previously known as A Tribe Called Red).

The artists include: Amanda Rheaume, Leonard Sumner, Shawnee Kish, Logan Staats and sister Layla Black, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson and Ansley Simpson, Keith Secola, Willie Thrasher, Murray Porter Helene Duguay, Atzlan Underground, Quanah Style,The North Sound, Kristi Lane Sinclair, Kym Gouchie, Gerald Charlie, Hayley Wallis, Mimi O’Bonsawin, Garret T Willie, Margit Sky Project, Nimkish, Curtis Clearsky and the Constellationz, The Spiritual

Warriors, The Melawmen Collective, Jason Camp and The Posers, Earthchild, Kiva MH, Geo aka The Voice, A’a’liyah, Rich & Beka, SacRed, Madeline Terbasket aka Rez Daddy, and more.

Leading up to the Tk’emlups music feast, there will be feasts at other nations, as a part of 2RMX’s Summer Movable Feast Tour.

The tour will start on June 30 at the Lytton First Nation to honour the two years of community resilience since the Lytton fire. There will be events at the St’at'imc Nation (Lillooet) on July 2, and at the Secwepemc Nation (Skeetchestn) on July 4.