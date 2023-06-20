KMA opens new 'Len' exhibition in honour of popular political leader

Photo: Kamloops Museum and Archives Kamloops Museum and Archives presents new exhibit honouring Stephen "Len" Marchand Sr. from the Sylix Nation.

The Kamloops Museum and Archives is opening a new exhibit at the end of June that honours the late Kamloops-based politician Len Marchand.

Starting June 30, KMA will have its new exhibition, “Len,” in honour of the political leader from the Sylix Nation.

There will be a free opening reception on June 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.

Marchand was the first person with First Nations status to be elected into Canadian Parliament. He was also Canada’s first Indigenous federal cabinet minister.

Marchand died in 2016.

The exhibit will focus on donated family photographs and work that discusses the conditions in which Marchand rose to prominence.

While the exhibit will mainly focus on family photos and archives, there will also be objects and records from his life in politics.

“As a family, we were very fortunate to witness so many important events - events that involved amazing people endeavouring to transform the world,” the Marchand family said in a news release.

“We were also fortunate that these events and people were captured on film and in documents. Placing these precious items with the Kamloops Museum and Archives means they will be safe and accessible for future generations.”

Those who wish to attend the opening event are asked to RSVP before June 30, by emailing [email protected] or phone 250-828-3576. RSVP is required because of limited space and a large amount of interest.

“Len” will be open to the public from June 30 until Dec. 16.