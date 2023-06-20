City councillor's legal fees will be covered by taxpayers after mayor files lawsuit

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

Kamloops taxpayers will pay the legal bills of a city councillor who was sued last week by the mayor for alleged defamation.

The City of Kamloops issued a brief statement on Tuesday afternoon announcing that Coun. Katie Neustaeter will be indemnified.

“Coun. Neustaeter is eligible for indemnification under the Community Charter in respect of the legal action that was recently commenced against her, and council has confirmed by resolution that she will receive that indemnification,” the statement said.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson last week filed a defamation lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court against Neustaeter, specifically alleging she defamed him in March when she read aloud a statement from all of city council.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he is paying his own legal bills relating to the lawsuit.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:44 a.m.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Katie Neustaeter, who the mayor is suing for defamation, recused themselves from council chambers before the rest of council took part in a meeting Tuesday behind closed doors.

The special council meeting started at 8:30 a.m., with Coun. Mike O’Reilly, deputy mayor for the month of June, taking over chair duties. Hamer-Jackson sat in O’Reilly’s seat and raised a number of questions before council voted to move into closed.

"No. 1 — how did we get here on this special council meeting? What was the procedure to get here?” Hamer-Jackson asked.

“Through the Community Charter, the deputy mayor myself is the one that called and requested a special closed meeting,” O’Reilly said, adding this procedure was followed because Hamer-Jackson won't be able to take part in the meeting.

“I believe you were advised twice in writing and once verbally that you would be in conflict of interest on the matter that has been called for. And under the Community Charter, the deputy mayor has the opportunity to call a special closed meeting without a seconder if the mayor is not able to participate in the meeting.”

Hamer-Jackson then began speaking about a presentation given by a legal expert at the Local Government Leadership Academy in March, saying the legal expert told them that personal liability, defamation, malice, willful misconduct, dishonest behaviour is a personal issue and “something you have to defend yourself.”

Hamer-Jackson then read a passage from the section 191 of Community Charter, which addresses “liabilities for use of money contrary to [the Local Government Act],” asked if council was familiar with the document, and asked if the meeting was about "personal agendas.”

O’Reilly said he can’t speak to the matters to be addressed in meeting. In-camera meetings are to be kept confidential.

“You’ve been advised twice via email as to what the matters of the closed meeting are, and once verbally, and so you are more than well aware, but we are not able to speak about it at this time around this table,” O’Reilly said.

Hamer-Jackson then recused himself from the meeting.

Neustaeter spoke up and recused herself, as well.

“I understand that this matter also has a direct impact on me, so I will also be recusing myself,” she said.

The remaining seven councillors voted to approve the agenda and voted in favour of the request to move into a special closed council meeting.

Hamer-Jackson filed his civil suit against Neustaeter last week, claiming she made defamatory statements about him, including when she read aloud a joint statement prepared by city councillors after the mayor made sweeping committee changes in March.

The City of Kamloops has a bylaw which outlines circumstances in which the city will pay legal fees for an employee or councillor sued for something they said or did in the course of their official duties. Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, will be the one to make this decision.

The special council meeting also comes after Radio NL reported Hamer-Jackson is under investigation for allegations of workplace bullying and harassment brought forward by city employees.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for B.C. also opened a file to look into Hamer-Jackson’s removal of personnel records from city hall.