National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations planned from morning to night

Photo: Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

First Nations groups in the Tournament Capital are planning to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on Wednesday.

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc has hours of events planned and the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society (KAFS) and Lii Michif Otipemisiwak (LMO) Family and Community Services are hosting free celebrations, as well.

The KAFS/LMO event will take place Wednesday at McDonald Park from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be prayers, a land acknowledgement, drumming, jigging, elder bingo, rez dog bark, moose call competition and a bannock contest. They will also have a bouncy castle, scavenger hunt, cultural games and activities, and prizes.

In part of the celebration, there will also be cake available to all attendees.

Tk'emlups' event will get underway at 3 p.m. and run into the evening at the band's powwow arbour. Things to do include a bouncy castle, face-painting and live music and drumming.