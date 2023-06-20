Kwseltkten Farmers' and Artisans' Market celebrates season opening this weekend

Photo: K?wse?ltkten Farmers & Artisans Market

The Kwseltkten Farmers' and Artisans' Market is celebrating its seasonal grand opening this weekend with live music, door prizes, free hot dogs and drinks.

The market will take place on Sundays starting this weekend and running through Sept. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The market takes place at the Tk'emlups Powwow Arbour.

The market offers traditional food and medicines, authentic and handcrafted products, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and meat and dairy products.