Grade reconfigurations, catchment changes planned in North Kamloops for next year

School District 73 trustees voted Monday to make big changes in North Kamloops, including an additional high school and elementary school.

The changes, set to take effect in September of 2024, include a series of grade reconfigurations, with both Brocklehurst middle school and NorKam senior secondary school becoming grade 8 to 12 high schools.

Brocklehurst was a high school until 2010, when previous SD73 restructuring caused the facility to be changed to a middle school.

AE Perry, Arthur Hatton, Bert Edwards, Kay Bingham, Parkcrest Elementary and Rayleigh will each become kindergarten to Grade 7 schools.

“The motion is supported by the positives we heard, opportunities to build relationships longer and build a stronger community, fewer transitions for students, consistent grade configurations and greater staff collaboration options,” Assistant Superintendent Bill Hamblett told the board Monday.

All schools will also undergo a catchment change, placing each under 100 per cent capacity.

The new space would allow for multi-purpose rooms, early learning programs and growth over time.

Since Parkcrest elementary was lost to fire in 2019, the school's students have been housed at the previously shuttered George Hilliard elementary.

The board voted for both Parkcrest and George Hilliard to be reopened as K-7 schools in September of 2024.

The changes stems from capacity concerns from Brocklehurst middle school, coupled with the reopening of Parkcrest elementary in September 2024.

“Brocklehurst middle school is the ninth largest middle school provincially and the Brocklehurst staff, administration and parents have spent the last few months reviewing this question by sharing their experiences, and they confirmed that they are now too large,” SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon told the board.

Brocklehurst middle school is currently at 105 per cent capacity and forecast to grow to 113 per cent by 2028.

The proposed changes would put the new Brocklehurst secondary school at 66 per cent capacity.