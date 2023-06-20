Man accused of attacking Kamloops Mountie not fit for trial, judge rules

Photo: Castanet

A mentally ill Kamloops man accused of violently attacking a police officer earlier this year has been found unfit to stand trial.

Matthew Lawrence Ortt, 36, was found unfit following a hearing Friday in Kamloops provincial court.

Ortt is facing one count of assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm stemming from an alleged April altercation downtown.

According to police, Mounties were called to the 400-block of Seymour Street at about 10:30 p.m. on April 22 for a report of a man with his pants down throwing things and banging on a glass door.

At the time, police said Ortt assaulted a female constable and then fled. He was arrested a short time later and the injured Mountie was taken to hospital for treatment.

Court heard Ortt suffers from “major mental disorders” including severe schizophrenia and substance-use disorder. He underwent a psychiatric assessment in custody and a doctor determined he is incapable of understanding the nature and consequence of the court proceedings.

Dating back to last year, Ortt has been claiming to be a pregnant First Nations woman named Taya.

Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston read from a statement Ortt provided as part of his psychiatric assessment, in which he described the alleged attack on the constable.

“She was speaking in tongues, manipulatively saying wrongful things,” he said. “I was pregnant and I told her to be more respectful. It was night so afterward I ran up the street to my house.”

Livingston said Ortt was claiming to be a pregnant woman as far back as December, when Kamloops Mounties took him to Royal Inland Hospital after he was displaying concerning behaviour.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips found Ortt unfit for trial and placed him in the care of the B.C. Review Board.

Ortt’s fitness will be assessed every 60 days.