Kamloops Francophone Association hosts celebrations for French-Canadian holiday

Photo: Kamloops Francophone Association

The Kamloops Francophone Association (AFK) will celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on Saturday.

Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day is a French-Canadian holiday that is celebrated annually on June 24.

AFK is holding two events to celebrate and both are open to everyone.

A Montreal bluegrass and folk group called Veranda will play a show Friday at the Kamloops Sports Council on McArthur Island at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for $15 or $13 for those 12 and under on the AFK website.

Organizers are also planning a community barbecue for Saturday, where the AFK will provide smokies and cake for attendees, at the agency's office at 348 Fortune Dr. The event starts at 6 p.m.

There will be outdoor activities, a broadcast of the Tout pour la musique, and a photo contest with prizes.

The barbeque is free, but registration is required and can be done on the AFK website.