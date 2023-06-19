Murtle Lake reopens in Wells Gray as wildfire risk decreases

Photo: BCWS

Murtle Lake has been reopened for public use despite a 1,200-hectare wildfire burning in the area.

BC Parks announced the Murtle Lake Marine Operating Area in Wells Gray Park has been reopened thanks to weather conditions that have reduced the threat of the blaze.

BC Parks says that situations can change quickly, and recreators using the area should be aware that the nearby wildfire is still burning and that fire activity may increase as seasonal conditions return.

The fire was first discovered on Sunday, May 21, and is suspected to have been caused by lightning.

The wildfire is receiving a modified response, which, according to the BC Wildfire Service, uses “a combination of techniques with the goal to minimize costs and damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire.”

“This response method is used when there is no immediate threat to values.”

BC Parks said smoke may still be visible in the area.