Council's strategic plan focuses on safety, livability, economic health, advocacy

Kamloops city council has released its strategic plan for the next four years, outlining its top priorities for the term — including safety and security, livability and sustainability, economic health and advocacy.

The long-awaited strategic plan includes council’s stated vision for the coming term: “Bold action for a safe, vibrant and resilient community.”

Safety and security is listed as the first strategic priority, including a focus on prioritizing safety for residents, businesses and visitors.

Other areas of focus include emergency preparedness and response, social supports, and housing.

“We proactively create opportunities to increase the inventory of diverse housing supply so that residents can access and move throughout the housing continuum,” reads council’s strategic plan.

The document also says council plans to focus on advancing the principles of truth and reconciliation, and using “purposeful, available and innovative” opportunities for community engagement to ensure a wide range of voices are heard.

Council plans to focus on asset management — planning for the development, improvement, repair and replacement of infrastructure.

Another top priority is livability and sustainability, including the development of amenities for recreation, arts and culture, and a focus on climate action and reducing environmental impact.

Accessibility and inclusivity are two listed areas of focus in the strategic plan.

“We reduce barriers for underrepresented groups to bring inclusivity, diversity and fairness to our community,” the plan reads.

Council also plans to focus on business development and building strategies to cultivate economic growth.

In a statement, the city noted council decided to include advocacy as a fifth priority, “identifying the need for a strong, coordinated voice when looking to other levels of government to address Kamloops’ needs that fall outside of municipal jurisdiction.”

In the strategic plan, council notes justice reform, housing, seniors supports, wrap-around services for supportive housing and mental health and addictions supports as some of the areas of focus for advocacy work.

Fire mitigation, family doctors, increased paramedic staffing, HandiDart and taxi service levels and additions to reserve land are also listed as areas requiring advocacy.

The full strategic plan can be found on the City of Kamloops website.