NorthPaws tumble down West Coast League standings after weekend sweep

Photo: Ian Shaw MacLaren

The Kamloops NorthPaws find themselves at the bottom of the West Coast League standings after they were swept in a weekend series by the Port Angeles Lefties.

The ‘Paws are 4-11 on the season after dropping three to the Lefties at Norbrock Stadium — 2-1 on Friday, 11-1 on Saturday and 14-5 on Sunday afternoon.

NorthPaws manager Keith Francis said the team’s offence has got to get going.

“I don’t have an answer for it,” he said. “It’s contagious — once it gets going it gets contagious. I hope it gets going.”

The ‘Paws sit dead last in the WCL’s North Division and in the league’s overall standings.

They will look to get back into the win column with a three-game series starting Tuesday against the Wenatchee AppleSox (11-4).

First pitch each night on McArthur Island is 6:35 p.m. Tuesday is Homer’s birthday and Wednesday is military appreciation night.