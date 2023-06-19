Don't touch or pick up baby deer, BC Wildlife Park warns

Photo: BC Wildlife Park

The BC Wildlife Park is urging residents to leave deer fawns alone when finding them this year.

In a social media post, the park said it receives phone calls around this time of year about baby deer. The facility's health centre is not permitted to rehabilitate fawns.

“People have the best intentions for deer fawns that appear helpless and abandoned; however often they are not in need of a rescue. The best choice is to leave it alone,” the post said.

The post said mother deer often leave their fawns alone during the day in an effort to avoid attracting predators, like wolves. Sometimes the mothers will leave their children for eight hours or more, and she will not return if humans are present.

Baby deer also have very little scent, so they are almost invisible to a predator, the park said. If one is present, they will lay still with their ears flat. People will often call the park, as they perceive this as a fawn in need of rescue.

Sometimes, fawns will do this on highways and roads when they realize they are vulnerable and exposed. The park says if the road is busy to gently pick up the fawn off the road, or if the road is not busy, to leave it be.

If the fawn does follow you, or you spot the deceased mother, call a rehabilitation facility for advice — but do not interact with the fawn.

“We know it’s difficult when a baby is spotted without its mother. However, to give the deer fawn the absolute best chance at surviving, please leave it alone,” the park said.