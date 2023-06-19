Kamloops chamber celebrates policy wins at provincial meeting

Photo: Castanet

A policy resolution calling on the province to implement mandatory dashboard cameras in commercial vehicles was officially adopted by the BC Chamber of Commerce at its annual general meeting earlier this month.

In a news release, the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce said it worked alongside the Barriere and Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clearwater-area chamber to bring the policy forward, supporting Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer as he seeks to have the safety measure carried out.

The Kamloops chamber said four of its own policy resolutions were also renewed at the AGM, including those advocating for a land trust initiative, residential tenancy act reform, transparency around provincial taxation, and action on the strata insurance premium crisis.

“The adaption of these policy resolutions highlights the dedication, commitment and work that are synonymous with the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce membership and board of directors,” Tim Shoults, KDCC president, said in a statement.

“We will continue to build upon this momentum and work closely with the BC Chamber to ensure our collective voice is heard and our region’s interest are strongly represented.”

According to the chamber, successful policy resolutions will be incorporated into the advocacy efforts of the BC Chamber of Commerce.

The BC Chamber’s 2023 AGM and convention was held from May 31 until June 2 in Whistler, and featured delegates from across the province.

The chamber said the event provided a platform to discuss issues impacting businesses and various approaches that might help address these challenges.

Colin O’Leary, interim treasurer and business advocacy committee co-chair, Brant Hasanen, policy advisor, and Acacia Pangilinan, executive director, represented the Kamloops chamber at this year’s AGM.

More information on the Kamloops and District’s policy resolutions can be found on the chamber’s website.