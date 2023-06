Photo: Castanet

A crash Monday morning has caused Highway 97 to close in both directions south of Kamloops.

Emergency crews were called to the highway just south of Barnhartvale Road at about 10 a.m.

According to Drive BC, Highway 97 is closed in both directions.

The collision took place south of Barnhartvale Road in the Monte Lake area.

Drive BC said to drive with caution and expect delays.