Highway 97 reopens following serious crash near Monte Lake

UPDATE: 2:16 p.m.

Highway 97 is now open to single-lane traffic near Monte Lake after being closed for hours following a serious collision Monday morning.

Two patients were taken to hospital with minor injuries following the 10 a.m. crash near Barnhartvale Road.

Drive BC said Highway 97 is now open to single-lane traffic south of Barnhartvale Road in Monte Lake.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution and watch for traffic controllers.

UPDATE: 12:55 p.m.

Highway 97 south of Kamloops is expected to remain closed until at least 3 p.m. following a serious two-vehicle collision Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of the highway near Barnhartvale Road at about 10 a.m.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, four ambulances and a supervisor responded to the crash. Two patients have been transported to hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word yet on any other injuries.

According to DriveBC, the next update on the closure is expected at 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:43 a.m.

A crash Monday morning has caused Highway 97 to close in both directions south of Kamloops.

Emergency crews were called to the highway just south of Barnhartvale Road at about 10 a.m.

According to Drive BC, Highway 97 is closed in both directions.

The collision took place south of Barnhartvale Road in the Monte Lake area.

Drive BC said to drive with caution and expect delays.