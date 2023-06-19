Cool weather, rain and cloudy skies forecast for coming week

Madison Reeve

Kamloops is forecast to see overcast skies and plenty of rain over the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Cooler temperatures and showers are expected early in the week, before warmer temperatures and sunshine returns.

Monday will be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures hovering near 12 C - about 13 C below seasonal averages. A 60 per cent chance of showers is predicted to accompany cloudy skies, with 20km/h winds becoming west expected to arrive around noon. Monday night will see rain and a low of 9 C.

Rain will continue into Tuesday, as temperatures rise to a high of 18 C. Clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers can be expected overnight, with a low of 12 C.

Wednesday will see overcast skies throughout the day and a daytime high of 19 C. Cloudy skies will continue into the night, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures hitting a high of 24 C. Cloudy periods can be expected overnight, with a low of 14 C.

Friday will similarly see a mix of sun and cloud over the course of the day, with a high of 26 C. Cloudy periods and a low of 15 C are predicted overnight.

Periods of both sun and cloud are exited to continue into the weekend, with daytime highs around 27 C.