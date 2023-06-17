Kamloops council calls special meeting after turbulent week at city hall

Photo: Castanet

A special closed meeting of Kamloops city council has been called in the wake of a tumultuous week in which Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson filed a defamation lawsuit against a fellow council member.

The City of Kamloops website shows a special council meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at city hall.

On the agenda is a single recommendation — that council proceed immediately into a special closed meeting.

The agenda says the meeting will be closed because it relates to “litigation or potential litigation affecting the municipality,” and “the receipt of advice that is subject to solicitor-client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose.”

There is no further confirmation about the topic of the closed meeting, but it comes on the heels of an eventful week at Kamloops city hall.

Hamer-Jackson filed a civil suit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter claiming she made “false and defamatory” statements about him, including when she read aloud a joint statement prepared by city councillors after the mayor made sweeping committee changes in March.

Shortly after news of the lawsuit broke on Thursday, it was found that the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for B.C. is investigating Hamer-Jackson’s removal of personnel records from city hall.