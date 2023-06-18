Tranquille Valley association asking TNRD to help set up new community hall

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be reaching out to the school district to see if an SD73-owned property in the Tranquille Valley can be used to establish a new community hall.

The TNRD board of directors voted in favour of investigating options for a community hall, including sending a letter to SD73 about using or acquiring the property, during its meeting on Thursday.

In a report prepared for the board, staff said the Tranquille Valley Community Association — which represents residents living in Red Lake, Alpine Valley, and other areas north of Kamloops Lake — approached the regional district for help to establish a community hall.

“The TVCA has identified a need to have a facility for meetings, social gatherings, training courses and other public initiatives. There is currently no community hall or social events,” the report said.

“Recent examples that demonstrate the need for a community hall include the TVCA regular meetings are held in the president’s garage.”

The report noted during the 2022 local general election, the TNRD voting site was a travel trailer in the driveway of a private residence.

Staff said the former site of the Tranquille Valley School, located at 9760 Meadow Rd. in Alpine Valley, would be an ideal location.

According to the report, there is no permanent school building on the property. Portables that were previously there have been removed.

“Presently, the only remaining infrastructure on the property is a playground, a well and an in-ground septic tank,” the report said.

Staff said Michael Grenier, TNRD director for Electoral Area J, met with school trustees in March and they said they were willing to consider options, but needed an official confirmation of support from the board to move forward.

The board will receive another report and recommendation at a future meeting should the school district agree to allow the property to be used.

Staff said if an agreement is reached and the land acquired, the next steps would involve planning for the hall itself, including looking into using low-cost options like a portable camp-style facility.