Another section of Fortune Drive temporarily restricted to one lane traffic starting Monday

The area where Fortune Drive will be restricted to one lane traffic in both directions from June 19 to 29.

Traffic on Fortune Drive between Oak Road and Larch Avenue will be reduced to one lane in both directions for 10 days, starting June 19.

The City of Kamloops announced the closure in a social media post, and also said that some bus stops will be temporarily closed because of milling and paving.

"As the sanitary sewer replacement work on Fortune Drive between Oak Road and Wood Street nears completion, crews will be preparing Fortune Drive between Oak Road and Larch Avenue for paving," the city said.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and congestion, and to choose alternative routes if possible.

Traffic will resort back to normal on June 29, and the city said the Fortune Drive project is scheduled for completion in mid-July.

More information can be found at the Let’s Talk Kamloops website.