Despite inquiries, Hamer-Jackson refuses to give council mayors' caucus details

A group of mayors representing the largest cities in B.C. has been meeting since March to discuss key shared issues — but Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson didn’t say that Tuesday when the topic came up at the Kamloops city council table.

During Tuesday's meeting, council was set to vote on a motion from Coun. Dale Bass suggesting Kamloops contact other municipalities that were part of the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus last term to see if they were interested in reviving the group.

The caucus met regularly and advocated to the province about a number of shared issues, but most of the mayors who participated last term are no longer in office.

“My understanding is that the mayors have indicated they weren't interested in this — and yet we know from last term, having that kind of weekly dialogue with each other and with the ministries was really productive,” Bass said.

She said the city should see if other municipalities would be interested in reviving the group as an urban councils’ caucus instead, so they could more effectively petition the province on issues like community safety, mental health and addictions.

Then Hamer-Jackson spoke up.

"I just wanted to let you know there is the urban mayor caucus, it just got started here — as a matter of fact, I just had a meeting this morning,” the mayor said.

“I wish you told me that before I tabled this motion,” Bass replied.

Coun. Kelly Hall pressed Hamer-Jackson for details about the Urban Mayors’ Caucus and its revival.

“Is this something that’s going to be happening on a monthly basis?" Hall asked.

"Or is it quarterly, or semi-annually, or annually? Give us something."

Hamer-Jackson said the group had only just begun to meet.

“So there’s nothing to update,” he said. “It just got up and running — so I don't have any information to tell you."

“You're telling me that it got up and running and it's got started, yet there's no clarity as to anything that's going on right now?” Hall shot back.

“Not at this point,” Hamer-Jackson replied.

Marianne Alto, mayor of Victoria and co-chair of the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus, told Castanet Kamloops the group has been meeting monthly since March, noting not every mayor has made it to every meeting.

She said there are now 17 mayors participating — up from 13 last term — as some new municipalities have crossed the population threshold of 80,000 people.

Alto said she started reaching out to various mayors early in the new year to see if there was interest in re-joining, and then contacted all the mayors who would qualify for membership.

The group has since selected its co-chairs, Alto and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove.

"We've got meetings in place, we've got membership confirmed," Alto said.

"We have the co-chairs now selected, we have four priorities on which we want to focus our attention — at least for the next couple of years. And on we go from there."

She said the goal of the caucus is to present unified messaging to the province, including the premier and various ministers, as well as the public.

“The four priorities that the caucus has identified so far are very similar to the previous caucus’s priorities — mental health and substance use and treatment, community safety and wellness, affordable housing and transit and transportation,” Alto said.

She noted the areas are of consistent concern to all the urban municipalities represented on the caucus.

Castanet Kamloops asked Hamer-Jackson why he didn't tell council about the meetings or notify Bass her motion was redundant.

He said he thought Bass' motion was about a councillors' caucus, not the mayors' caucus. He said he hasn't attended many caucus meetings and didn't know if it was his place to talk about them.

The mayor said he didn't have time to put together a full report between the Tuesday morning meeting and the city council meeting.

"I think that was my second [meeting], was on Tuesday morning," Hamer-Jackson said.

"And like I said, I didn't know if it was my place. And like I said, I took some notes and things like that of it, but I didn't know if it was my place or the chair's place to discuss things at that point."

On Tuesday, taking a suggestion raised by Coun. Nancy Bepple, council decided to postpone its discussion on Bass’ motion until the mayor reported back about the activities of the caucus — which he agreed to do.

In the wake of the meeting, Bass told Kamloops This Week she felt "blindsided" by the mayor's sudden announcement, noting she gave notice of motion two weeks before council was due to vote on the matter.

