NorthPaws win two of three in Edmonton, return home to face last-place Lefties

Photo: Kamloops NorthPaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws return home to McArthur Island on Friday after taking two of three games from the Edmonton RiverHawks in the City of Champions.

The ‘Paws (4-8) beat the RiverHawks (3-9) on Wednesday and Thursday after dropping Tuesday’s series opener.

NorthPaws manager Keith Francis said his club “grew up a lot” in Edmonton.

“There was all kinds of adversity beginning with the long trip here,” he said.

“We lost players due to sickness, there were times when we were down. But I couldn’t be prouder of these guys.”

The cellar-dwelling Port Angeles Lefties (2-10) are in the Tournament Capital for a three-game set that gets underway Friday at Norbrock Stadium. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

The Nanaimo Night Owls (5-7) will visit Kamloops for three games beginning on Tuesday.