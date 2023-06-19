Man who raped, bullied estranged wife denied parole

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops-area “bully” serving a two-year prison sentence for raping and harassing his estranged wife has been denied parole.

The 40-year-old man cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. He was sentenced last year following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Court heard the man and his wife were split up in November of 2019 when she agreed to spend the night for co-parenting reasons. She made it clear to the man that she was not there to rekindle the relationship.

Despite that, the man forced himself on her, grabbing her by the throat and raping her.

He also carried out a prolonged harassment campaign, during which he went into his wife’s workplace and “insulted, intimidated and berated” her in front of co-workers and customers.

The man was described by the sentencing judge as “arrogant, cruel and bullying.”

He was denied parole following a hearing last month, the results of which were made public on Thursday.

Parole Board of Canada officials said they were “not fully convinced that you have genuinely taken responsibility for violently sexually assaulting your former partner.”

The man will be eligible for statutory release in July, once two thirds of his sentence has been served.