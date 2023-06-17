TNRD's chief librarian to provide report on joint program placing CSO at North Kamloops branch

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s chief librarian says a pilot program involving stationing a community services officer at the North Kamloops library has been a “real positive” for the branch.

Judy Moore was asked to give an update on the program after presenting at a TNRD committee of the whole meeting on Friday.

Moore said she will be preparing a report about the one-year pilot, paid for by the TNRD and grant funding received by the City of Kamloops, but noted the last few months have been “a honeymoon period” for the Kamloops libraries manager and her team.

“We’re working with [City of Kamloops director] Byron McCorkell on finalizing a report regarding that particular initiative, but it came at a very critical time for us and it's been a real positive,” Moore said.

The CSO has been stationed at the North Kamloops branch since last year in order to provide enforcement and security, mediate conflicts, help control minor disturbances and connect patrons seeking shelter with service providers.

The city announced it had signed the service agreement with the TNRD in early October.

“Both of our Kamloops locations, I daresay, require security attention. Thus our working with the community service officer,” Moore told the committee of the whole.

“We’re very much aligned with their philosophy of dealing with individuals who are really in challenging situations.”